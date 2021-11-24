Driver Charged After Fleeing Police, Crashing Into Ft. Mitchell Crusier

A Cincinnati man faces a slew of charges after he reportedly fled from police in Villa Hills and deliberately crashed into a Ft. Mitchell Police cruiser.

Villa Hills Police said that officers were dispatched to Sunglow Drive just after 1 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived, they spotted the vehicle fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, nearly striking another car.

The suspect vehicle was observed being operated recklessly, police said.

Later, officers learned that the black 1999 Honda Accord had been stolen in Cincinnati.

The driver refused to stop.

A low-speed chase ensued around Villa Hills and then the suspect vehicle was deliberately crashed into a Ft. Mitchell Police cruiser which had been dispatched to the scene to assist.

That police cruiser was then disabled, police said.

Afterwards, the Honda left the roadway and drove through neighboring lawns on Collins Road and eventually struck a residence's backyard fence.

The suspect then fled the vehicle on foot but was captured by a Villa Hills Police K-9.

Troy Lamar Wilson, 27, of Cincinnati was arrested and charged with reckless driving, first degree fleeing/evading police in a vehicle, first degree wanton endangerment involving a police officer, menacing, first degree fleeing/evading police on foot, resisting arrest, first degree criminal mischief, receiving stolen property under $10,000, operating on a suspended license, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

He was taken to the Kenton County Detention Center with court dates scheduled for next week and in December.

-Staff report

Photo via Kenton Co. Detention Center