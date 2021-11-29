Chabad to Light Menorah at Covington City Hall

A Chanukah menorah will be lit at Covington City Hall on Monday, the second night of the eight-day Jewish holiday.

Lexington-based Chabad of the Bluegrass will join Mayor Joe Meyer as part of a week of festivities the organization is celebrating across the commonwealth.

“The menorah serves as a symbol of light and hope for us today, as it did for generations before us,” said Rabbi Shlomo Litvin. “The flames of the menorah shine out into the night, reminding us that even when confronted with much darkness, a tiny light can dispel it all. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”

Each day during Chanukah, a menorah lighting is planned for a Kentucky city, joined by government officials in Richmond, Shelbyville, Georgetown, and Versailles, in addition to Covington. There are also menorahs being lit at the University of Kentucky and other places.

The menorah lighting is part of the worldwide Chanukkah campaign launched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, in 1973, a news release said.

This year’s global campaign will see Chabad reach 8 million Jews in more than 100 countries, a news release said. Chabad will erect some 15,000 large public menorahs, which will be seen by millions on streets and public squares around the world, including in front of landmarks such as the White House, the Eiffel Tower, and the Kremlin.

The Covington event is scheduled for 5 p.m.

-Staff report

Photo: Menorah at Lexington Government Center (via Facebook)