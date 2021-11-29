Covington Attorney Appointed Special Justice at Ky. Supreme Court

A Covington attorney was appointed to serve as a special justice to the Supreme Court of Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear announced the appointment last week.

Jennifer Lawrence will represent the Sixth Supreme Court District.

Special justices serve at the state supreme court when one or more elected justices recuse themselves from a case.

Justice Michelle Keller represents the Sixth Supreme Court District as an elected member.

Beshear also appointed Hyden attorney Cheryl Lewis to serve as Third Supreme Court District special justice.

To be appointed a special justice, a person must possess the same qualifications of a Supreme Court justice, according to state statute. The salary is set at 1/250th of the annual salary of a supreme court justice, for each day a special justice serves at the court.

-Staff report

Photo: The Kentucky Supreme Court (via Wiki Media)