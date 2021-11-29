Emergency Shelter Awarded Funds to Add Full-Time Employees, Van

Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY) announced Monday that it has been awarded $180,000 in grants from St. Elizabeth Healthcare and the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

The funds will assist in the hiring of two full-time positions, acquiring a shuttle van, and operations at the new shelter facility expected to open soon in Covington.



“We are grateful to St. Elizabeth and Greater Cincinnati Foundation for investing in the Emergency Shelter, which will allow us to expand services to further our mission of providing safe sleeping spaces for those in need, as well as helping individuals work toward achieving housing, income and a healthy life,” said Kim Webb, executive director of ESNKY. “Support from the community and grants like this are what makes our work possible.”



ESNKY is the only immediate entrance, low-barrier shelter for adults ages 18 and up in Northern Kentucky and provides emergency shelter and support to meet the urgent needs of homeless adults, increase their self-sufficiency and help them recover from and prevent a return to homelessness.



St. Elizabeth Healthcare awarded ESNKY a $130,000 grant as part of its dedication to providing comprehensive and compassionate care to all those in the community.

That money will help fund:

12-person handicapped accessible shuttle van to be used to transport adults to medical and community partner appointments, obtain identification documents, employment, and housing searches. It will also be used by Street Outreach for mobile outreach at encampments and will pick up adults needing immediate shelter during evening hours.

Street Outreach Worker, a full-time position that will deliver mobile street outreach to adult individuals experiencing homelessness in Northern Kentucky. The outreach team (which currently consists of one full-time coordinator, student interns, and volunteers) offers basic survival items, food, sleeping bags, coats, and other necessities. Through consistent contact, the outreach team works to build trust to learn about the needs of those served. Outreach workers offer referrals, care coordination and transportation to services in the community.

Daytime Navigation Center Specialist, a full-time position that will assist guests that enter the Daytime Navigation & Engagement Center at the new Emergency Shelter facility opening later this year at 436 W. 13th St., Covington. This position will also assist with direct referrals from street outreach, St. Elizabeth, and local law enforcement to reserve a bed.

“St. Elizabeth understands that addressing social determinants of health such as housing, transportation, and food security are key to improving health outcomes,” said Rosanne Nields, vice president of planning and government relations for St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “We believe the best way to impact these areas is to partner with community agencies to enhance services and expand capabilities. Having a navigator to help coordinate medical resources and a van to transport patients to medical visits will provide early intervention and treatment options for specific health concerns and connect guests to community resources for ongoing and follow-up care. St. Elizabeth Healthcare supports the programs at ESNKY because they help address and enhance access to care for the most vulnerable residents in our community.”



Greater Cincinnati Foundation awarded $50,000 to support the 24-hour, year-round expanded services that ESNKY will offer in its new facility opening later this year.



“Greater Cincinnati Foundation believes that true change comes when people work together to make a big impact, and that is what this grant allows for – truly making an impact on the lives of those in need in the Northern Kentucky community,” said Rasheda Cromwell, senior director of community strategies at Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

