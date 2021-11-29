Ky. Voter Rolls See More Dropped than Added; GOP Gains, Dems Lose Registrants

For the sixth month this year, Kentucky's voter rolls saw more people removed than added.

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that in October, 6,968 new voters registered, and 7,146 were removed (5,908 deceased voters, 873 felony convicts, 314 who moved out of state, 26 who voluntarily de-registered, 24 who were adjudged incompetent, and one duplicate registration).

“Ensuring election integrity is a daily process,” Adams said. “Through vigilance and diligence, we are cleaning up the mess I inherited when I was sworn in last year.”

Democratic registrants make up 46 percent of the electorate, with 1,637,006 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 3,225, a 0.20 percent decrease.

Republican registrants total 1,582,317, or 44.4 percent of voters. Republicans saw an increase of 2,117 voters, or 0.13 percent.

In addition, 9.5 percent of voters, or 338,217, are listed under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 930 voters, or 0.28 percent.

-Staff report