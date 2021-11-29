Nominations Sought for Outstanding Women of NKY

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative announced Monday that it is seeking nominations for the 2022 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards.

The awards seek to honor women from a diverse range of backgrounds, demographics, and industries who exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the qualities of personal integrity, perseverance, and leadership.

“The Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards Luncheon is always an incredible event, but this year feels extra special because we can finally come together to celebrate our region’s influential women after so many months of being apart,” said Mary Lynn Brunemann, chair of the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards. “Each of us knows an exceptional woman who deserves to be recognized for their outstanding service to their profession or to the Northern Kentucky community, this is an opportunity to shine a light on her accomplishments.”

Nominations are now being accepted for the following awards:

The Outstanding Women of NKY Award

This award celebrates women who live, work, or volunteer in Northern Kentucky and represent the great diversity and extraordinary accomplishments of today’s women. Nominees represent ideal role models for the young women who will follow in their footsteps.

Emerging Leader Award

This award recognizes a woman who has made an impact on the NKY community and is under 40.

Judith Clabes Lifetime Achievement Award

This award recognizes a woman who has had a major impact on the NKY community over her lifetime.

Helen Carroll Champion of Education Award

This award honors a woman who is a recognized leader for her impact and dedication to education in the NKY community.

Honorees will be announced in March, and the awards will be presented in May during the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards Luncheon. The nomination deadline is February 11, 2022.

The Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards were established in the fall of 1984 by the late Nancy Boothe, wife of then-NKU President Leon E. Boothe. Since 1985, over 200 women have been recognized.

More information about the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky awards, past honorees, and the nomination form, can be found online at www.NKYChamber.com/OWNK.

-Staff report