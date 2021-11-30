Can the Licking River Become a Recreation and Tourism Asset? Public Invited to Weigh In

Can the Licking River become an outdoor recreation and tourism asset for the region state?

Copperhead Environmental Consulting has analyzed 122 miles of the river, from Paris to Covington where it meets the Ohio.

Now, the public gets a turn to weigh in.

On Wednesday, December 8, Copperhead will make a public presentation of the Licking River Blue Water Trail Technical Report on Existing Conditions at the Fiscal Court Chambers of the Campbell County Administration Building (1098 Monmouth Street, Newport).

The meeting is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The next week, on Monday, December 13, a similar presentation will be made on the west side of the Licking, at the Fiscal Court Chambers at the Kenton County Government Center (1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington).

That meeting is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m.

The report documents evidence of existing conditions along the Licking River, including geography, geology, zoology, history, hydrology systems and morphology, ecology, land use and development patterns, regulatory boundaries and frameworks, and infrastructure, a news release said.

As part of the study, Copperhead also conducted an on-ground evaluation of existing conditions along the Licking River, verifying the collected documentation with site reviews and video documentation.

Copperhead is using the report to analyze the potential of the Licking River for outdoor recreation and tourism and produce the Licking River Blue Water Trail Plan. The public presentations of the report are to share information gathered to date and solicit ideas and input for the Trail Plan.

In a news release, it was stated that the Trail Plan will be the connection for future initiatives by examining the potential for such activities and opportunities as water access and use (kayaking, fishing, etc.), connectivity for greenways and public access, conservation and parks, historical and archaeological education, ecological and environmental education and stewardship, and other ideas generated by community input.

-Staff report

Photo: The Licking River in Covington with the Fourth Street Bridge in the background (RCN file)