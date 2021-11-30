Gateway Ranked Top in Ky. for Associate Degree; NKU, Thomas More Also Rated

Gateway Community & Technical College was recently named the top community college for associate degrees in Kentucky by University HQ, an online resource for those seeking information about colleges and programs of study.

“I’ve always been proud of the work that we do here at Gateway,” said Fernando Figueroa, Gateway president. “Being listed as the top associate degree college in Kentucky confirms that we are on the right track to help Northern Kentuckians achieve a better life.”

University HQ used ten factors to determine its 2021 findings, including the cost of tuition, admission rate, graduation rate, retention rate, post-graduation salary, loan default rate, diplomas awarded, and more.

The organization compiled a list of over 4,000 colleges and universities, then ranked them among their peers to provide prospective students with an in-depth analysis of their programs, expected earnings, employment outlook, and growth prospects.

Of the nineteen two-year colleges ranked by University HQ, most are part of the public Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS), including Gateway.

Beckfield College, a for-profit school in Florence, ranked eighteenth of the nineteen schools.

University HQ also ranked bachelor's degrees in Kentucky, and placed Northern Kentucky University at number four, behind Berea College, Centre College, and the University of Kentucky. Thomas More University ranked eleventh.

NKU was ranked second in the master's degree category behind UK. Thomas More ranked eighth.

You can see the complete list of University HQ ranked colleges by clicking here.

-Staff report

Photo: Gateway's campus in Edgewood