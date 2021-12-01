Boone Co. Announces Return of Citizens Academy

Boone County announced a return of its free citizens academy called Engage so that any interested residents or business owners can learn more about county government operations.

This is similar to the county police academy, which allows citizens to find out about the intricate workings of the police department.

The academy will provide a forum for people to learn and ask questions about what they might not understand.

The goal of the program is to educate people about each county department, and what goals the elected officials have and how they execute those goals. Ideally, the participants will come away with an overall understanding of how everything works, and how each part works together.

"We will be accepting applications for the nine-week course in January," Boone county Judge/Executive Gary Moore announced at a recent fiscal court meeting. "It is open to all Boone County residents, or Boone County businesses."

The academy starts January 10 and the classes will be held on Monday nights with a few Thursday nights from 6 to 9 p.m.

This is not the first time this course has been offered, but the county is starting it up again after a pause for the pandemic.

The county will hold a graduation ceremony for all those completing the course.

The applications can be found here.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor