Boy, 10, Dies Months After Being Struck by Car in Crescent Springs

A Northern Kentucky boy died Tuesday, months after he was struck by a vehicle on Buttermilk Pike.

Omar Sidi Ahmed, 10, of Crescent Springs, was pronounced dead at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, according to an announcement by the Hamilton County Coroner's Office on Wednesday morning.

Ahmed was hit by a car on July 2 on Buttermilk near the entrance of Crestbrook Apartments, Villa Hills Police reported at the time.

Police said that the boy was walking to a nearby store with his mother when he noticed fireworks going off across the street in an area behind St. Joseph's School. The mother told police that the boy started to run towards the fireworks and into the eastbound lanes of Buttermilk.

He was struck by a 2019 Infiniti QX40.

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with police, a news release from July said.

-Staff report

Image via PDS