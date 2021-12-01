Grants Support Redwood's Therapy Programs, Facility Upgrades

Redwood recently received about $94,000 in grand funds.

The funds will support the Fort Mitchell organization’s Therapeutic Intervention Program and help complete renovations and other improvements to its campus.

“Because of the generosity of so many individuals, businesses, and foundations, Redwood can sustain much-needed services and complete occasional but expensive renovation projects benefiting those we serve,” said Bruce Ripley, grant writer for Redwood. “The grants and donations we receive convey to our clients that the community cares about their success.”

Redwood is a nonprofit that serves children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities. Founded in 1953, Redwood’s mission is to help those it serves achieve independence and reach their highest potential throughout their lives by providing enriching educational, therapeutic and vocational services.

The grant monies will support the following:

Therapeutic Intervention Program: $20,000 has been awarded by the Jack J. Smith Jr. Charitable Trust to support Redwood’s Therapeutic Intervention Program which includes speech, occupational, and physical therapy services, plus behavioral supports and Northern Kentucky’s only Assistive Technology Resource Center. Redwood currently provides therapeutic intervention to more than 280 adults and children.

Redwood Improvement Project: $50,000 has been awarded by the Charles H. Dater Foundation and $20,000 has been awarded by The Andrew Jergens Foundation for the Redwood Improvement Project which includes various renovations to the building such as program room improvements, new flooring, replacing windows, and furnishings.

Redwood Kitchen Improvements: $3,870 has been awarded by the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels toward the purchase of a convection oven for the facility’s kitchen. Redwood serves meals to about 200 people a day.

According to Ripley, addressing these renovation and equipment needs will help Redwood maintain a safe, welcoming physical environment, which in turn benefits the services provided in our facility and clients’ progress toward their goals.

“These improvements will help us remain in compliance with licensure and accreditation standards,” he said. “The grant for Redwood’s Therapeutic Intervention Program strengthens our ability to continue providing innovative, high-quality physical, speech and occupational therapy services; behavioral support services; and Northern Kentucky’s only Assistive Technology Resource Center.”

“Assistive technology” is any item, equipment, software, or system used to maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of individuals with disabilities.

Sharon Fusco, chief executive officer at Redwood said she is grateful for the support of funders like these that allow Redwood to “continue to provide innovative and quality care to hundreds of clients and their families.”

Redwood envisions a world where people with distinct abilities are empowered to grow their abilities, shatter barriers and shine bright. These funds allow us to continue our work to bring that vision to life in our community,” said Fusco.

-Melissa Reinert, RCN contributor

Photos provided by Redwood