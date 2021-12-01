Local Co-Authors Hold Book Signing Event in Fort Thomas

Beverly Erschell and Sue Ann Painter, who co-authored Gathering Places of Greater Cincinnati will hold an original art exhibition and book sale on December 12, at the Village Players Building first floor from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..

The new book depicts and discusses a selection of Greater Cincinnati buildings, public squares, and sites that have served past and present generations as communal gathering places.

Painter is an art and urban historian whose research and writing focuses primarily upon Greater Cincinnati subjects. She has degrees in art history from Indiana University and University of Cincinnati. Her book publications include The Art of Beverly Erschell (2009) and Architecture in Cincinnati: Designing and Building an American City (Ohio University Press, 2006).

Erschell is one of Greater Cincinnati’s most admired contemporary artists. She works with color, light, and energy to create paintings of uncommon beauty. Erschell studied at the Art Academy of Cincinnati and earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and a master’s from the University of Cincinnati—DAAP, where she received the Distinguished Alumna Award in 2019. She taught art at both institutions, as well as at Northern Kentucky University. Erschell’s paintings and drawings have been exhibited in galleries and museums throughout the United States.

