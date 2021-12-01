State Rep. Fischer Announces Run for Ky Supreme Court District 6

On Wednesday, Joseph Fischer, a legislator and attorney, announced his candidacy for the Supreme Court of Kentucky’s Sixth District, which encompasses a vast region of Northern Kentucky stretching east to west from Lewis County to Oldham County.

"After spending over two decades in the legislature advocating for common sense conservative values, I have decided to seek election to Kentucky’s highest court," Fischer stated. "My career as an attorney and experience as a member of the House Judiciary Committee for so many years has provided me with a unique perspective regarding the needs of Kentucky’s courts. If elected, I will continue defending the rule of law and will support measures to ensure our judicial system effectively serves all citizens of our Commonwealth. I look forward to meeting with voters throughout the district to discuss how my experience in law, business and government has prepared me to excel in this important judicial position."

Fischer resides in Campbell County with his wife Karen, a retired schoolteacher. He is a graduate of Holy Cross College (B.A) and the University of Cincinnati College of Law. After graduation, Fischer first entered into a private law practice and then moved on to a corporate legal practice to manage complex transactional and business litigation matters. Additionally, Fischer has served in the Kentucky House of Representatives since 1998 representing District 68 in Campbell County. During his time in Frankfort, Fischer has served on committees related to the Judiciary, State Government, Elections and Constitutional amendments, as well as Appropriations and Revenue. Fischer is the author of numerous pieces of landmark legislation and has successfully litigated constitutionally significant cases before the Kentucky Supreme Court. He remains actively involved in several community organizations including Northern Kentucky Right to Life and the Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy.

