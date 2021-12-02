COVID-19: Positivity Rate at 9.2%, 2,841 New Cases in Ky.; 340 in NKY
The state's COVID positivity rate is again above 9%, Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
There were 2,841 new cases statewide on Thursday including 340 across five Northern Kentucky counties: 142 in Kenton, 95 in Boone, 67 in Campbell, 26 in Grant, and 10 in Pendleton.
The incidence rate, measured by the number of people per 100,000 residents to test positive over a seven-day period, is higher than it had been in local counties, as seen in the image above.
All local counties are in the "red zone" indicating high community spread.
Meanwhile, health officials are cautiously monitoring the new omicron variant of the virus, first detected in Africa. The first COVID case in the U.S. involving the new variant was confirmed this week.
Kentucky Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said that the variant has not yet been found in the Commonwealth and that he is working with local health departments and labs to identify suspected cases as soon as possible.
The variant has several genetic changes. Research is underway to determine if these changes impact transmissibility, severity, immunity, and treatments.
“The question is: What is the impact and what do we do about it? It is important to be careful and concerned but it is not a time to panic,” said Dr. Stack. “We have much better tools than when this pandemic started – the future is not outside our control.”
From March 1 to Dec. 1, 2021, 82.6% of all COVID-19 cases, 84.6% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 82.7% of all COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky were among partially vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals.
-Staff report