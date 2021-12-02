New Book: 'The Boy Who Wore a Dress' Will Launch in Newport

Two local artists, Ben Franks and Jarrod Becker, have collaborated on The Boy Who Wore a Dress, a new book that will launch with a book signing and reading event this weekend. The event will be held this Saturday, December 4, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Roebling Point Books & Cafe: 601 Overton St. Newport, KY 41071.

The event will feature book readings by the author, a book signing, and bookmarks, paper dolls, and coloring sheets for the attendees.

The authors describe the book as:

Winsome, funny, and insightful - this book will inspire kindness and curiosity. The boy spends his time and energy with anyone and everyone showing them they matter just as they are. He reminds us of those who made us feel important when we were kids. Children have it harder than we think. The Boy Who Wore a Dress shows us, inside 26 pages of beautiful illustrations and bouncing rhymes, that kindness is real.

Franks, who wrote the story, says the he has always been attracted to music, travel, and literature - leading him to receive a B.A. in literature from NKU.

Becker, who illustrated the book, describes himself as a left-handed visual storyteller, artist, designer, illustrator, and all-around creative.

To learn more about the book, click here.

-Staff report