NKY Author to Release "A Fish Ate My Homework: A Beginner's Guide to Fly Fishing"

Northern Kentucky author Rick Robinson and co-author Wade DeHate have a new book coming out later this month.

A Fish Ate My Homework: A Beginner's Guide to Fly Fishing is set for general release on December 21, and is available through Amazon or directly from Headline Books.

The book offers fly fishing instruction.

“Rick Robinson and Wade DeHate have put together an eloquent and lighthearted guide on why to take up fly fishing and the basics it takes to get started,” said Headline Books publisher Cathy Teets. “Assisted by a number of fellow fly fishers from around the world, the collective effort by DeHate and Robinson will cover everything the beginner needs to know to get started and even offer a few helpful hints for the avid fly fisher.”

Rick Robinson is an international award-winning author, having twice been named the International Independent Published Author of the Year. He has ranked number one in his category on Amazon and has often placed multiple books in the top 100. Rick has also been a regular humor columnist for local, national, and international publications.

Growing up learning to fish and hunt in the southeastern United States, Wade DeHate is an avid outdoorsman. During the mid-1980s, DeHate discovered fly fishing for trout. Over thirty-five years later, he continues to hone his skills by taking the time to appreciate the many types of fishing methods local anglers use from the Caribbean to Alaska, even spending some time catching a few trout with some folks in Ireland and Scotland.

