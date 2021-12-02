NKY Chamber Honors Regional Leader with Community Award

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce honored Alecia Webb-Edgington, president of Life Learning Center (LLC), last Tuesday with the NKY Community Award.



The NKY Chamber Community Award is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky region that have made a positive difference in our community. Webb-Edgington serves as president of Life Learning Center, an organization that provides a holistic, integrated continuum of education and care to help at-risk citizens step up to their highest potential.



Prior to her current role at LLC, Webb-Edgington built a noteworthy career with positions at the Kentucky State Police; United States Department of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement; Kentucky Office of Homeland Security; and representing the 63rd District in the Kentucky House of Representatives.



Brent Cooper, president of the NKY Chamber, presented Webb-Edgington with the award.



“Throughout her career, Alecia has exemplified visionary leadership utilizing entrepreneurial business practices while providing much-needed services in our community,” Cooper said. “During the dark days of the COVID-19 shutdown and recovery, she worked with Horizon Community Funds of NKY and others to grant Personal Protective Equipment not only to LLC staff, but also for other nonprofits in the region to keep everyone safe as they provided critical services throughout Northern Kentucky. For this and myriad other reasons, we recognize her with the NKY Community Award.”

-Staff report