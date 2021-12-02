Public is Invited to Share Holiday Cheer with Senior Citizens

The Campbell County Library is inviting the public to share holiday cheer with senior citizens through a card-writing initiative.

The holidays can be a tough time for seniors. Simple gestures, like a heartfelt card, can brighten their day. That’s the premise of the new program Cards for Seniors, an initiative fronted by Campbell County Public Library to get handmade greeting cards into the hands of local seniors.

The library said in a statement.

Patrons may use provided supplies located in the children’s section of each branch to make festive cards and drop them off in the designated box before Dec. 22. Library staff will deliver the cards to local seniors throughout the holiday season.

According to the CDC, loneliness is a serious public health risk that affects a significant portion of older adults in the United States. They are more likely to experience loneliness due to factors like living alone, the death of family or friends, chronic illness and hearing loss.

A 2020 report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) found that about one-quarter of those aged 65 and over are socially isolated, which is associated with a 50 percent increased risk of dementia.

Community care for older adults is paramount in combating loneliness. Reaching out through a thoughtful card can make a big impact in helping individuals feel cared for.

The statement continued.

CCPL also reminds children that they can write a letter to Santa Claus. All CCPL branches are stocked with templates kids may use to send their Christmas wishes to the North Pole, or they can get creative and make their own. If patrons prefer to submit their letters online, they may do so here. No matter the method, letters should be submitted by Dec. 18 with the full address and name to give Santa enough time to write back before the big day!

