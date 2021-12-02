St. Vincent de Paul Seeks Volunteers for Upcoming Coat Drives

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky is hosting its first coat distribution this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Newport Primary in Newport.

All coats distributed have been donated by generous donors in the community.

This year, VonLehman has joined the coat drive effort as one of the corporate sponsors in Northern Kentucky. They have provided a financial donation to purchase new coats and are collecting gently used coats at their office in Ft. Wright.

"For millions of Americans living in poverty who may not have access to warm clothing, winter weather can be especially dangerous," said Adam Davey, incoming Managing Partner at VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm. "We're honored to team up with St. Vincent de Paul of Northern Kentucky in support of providing warmth for those in need this holiday season."

SVdP NKY has a goal of distributing 2,000 coats to neighbors in need this year - a goal that should be met this goal with the return of in-person distributions. The hope for the coat distributions are to bring some financial relief to neighbors who don’t have the means to purchase a winter coat because they live paycheck to paycheck.

“We are thankful for our community supporters, like VonLehman, who contribute to make sure that no one should go into the cold unprotected," said Karen Zengel, Executive Director at SVdP NKY. "We are looking forward to the upcoming distributions that bring people in our community together. If you need a coat, please come out to see us!”

There will be two more distributions in Northern Kentucky that will take place on Saturday, December 18th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Life Learning Center in Covington, and Cristo Rey Catholic Church in Florence.

Neighbors who are in need of a coat should bring a photo I.D. - any household member not present that is in need of a coat will need to send proof of I.D. with another member of their household attending a distribution.

Volunteers are also welcome and needed to help make the coat distributions a success. To volunteer in Northern Kentucky, please contact Mark Bradley at 859-426-2649 or mark.bradley@svdpnky.org.