Thomas More Looks to Further Support Young Innovators

Thomas More University’s Center for Leadership, Entrepreneurship, & Innovation provides an incubator space for students, faculty, and staff to explore and test ideas before advancing them as initiatives. Teaming up with local non-profit Square1 for the Center’s first partnership, Thomas More plans to provide scholarships to trailblazing students in the region, including a first-place, full-tuition scholarship, a second-place $25,000 scholarship, and a third-place $22,000 scholarship.

“These scholarships and our partnership with Square1 will help young, and now proven, student entrepreneurs matriculate into Thomas More University, getting them involved with the newly established Dr. Anthony ’65 & Geraldine ’66 Zembrodt Center for Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation,” said Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D., the university's President. “Thomas More University is quickly becoming the innovation destination for young entrepreneurs looking for resources to develop their ideas in an academic environment.”

Scholarship recipients are selected from Square1’s NEXT program. Square1 honors local innovators in the community as well as entrepreneurs at the annual Pitch Contest. These local leaders act as judges, along with an honorary judge from Thomas More University. That panel then scores the teams to place them for scholarships.

"Square1's NEXT program has for years strived to guide our students to whatever their next is,” says Keith Schneider, Square1 President. “This partnership with Thomas More delivers a significant tool to empower our students to take the life changing step of higher education. We are thrilled that Thomas More not only believes in our cause but has invested wholeheartedly in the success of our young innovators."

-Staff report

-Photo: provided, Young Innovators at Square1