Kenton County PVA Issues Photography Notice to Residents

The Kenton County Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) is in the process of collecting street level photography of several jurisdictions within the county consisting of approximately 18,000 parcels. Cyclomedia Technologies, Inc. was selected to perform these services on behalf of the PVA Office.

“The PVA elected to utilize Cyclomedia’s patented recording system to capture highly accurate, detailed, high definition, street level panoramic images," said Darlene Plummer, Kenton County PVA. "The system captures images in five directions. These updated images will assist our assessors in maintaining fair and equitable assessments by documenting crucial information about a property’s current condition.”

Other benefits include:

Expedite the overall process of determining fair and equitable assessments

Enhance the efficiency of the property valuation process

Assist in locating new construction and other property changes

Cyclomedia field staff will photograph properties from customized four-door white hatchback vehicles that will be clearly marked with Cyclomedia on each side of the vehicle as well as the Kenton County PVA logo. In consideration of privacy, all images collected containing identifiable faces and license plates will have those made unrecognizable by ‘blurring.'

-Staff report