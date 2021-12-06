New Edgewood Domino's Seeks Drivers, Store Staff, Managers

A new Domino's pizza location is set to open soon in Edgewood and is looking to fill delivery driver, customer service, and assistant management positions.

The new store will operate at 160 Barnwood Drive.

“We are dedicated to the Edgewood area and are excited to get to know the residents,” said John Glass, Edgewood Domino’s franchise owner. “We hope the community will give us a try as we are eager to offer our delicious products, exceptional service and innovative ordering technology.

“We know that people are looking to get back into the workforce – and Domino’s has a lot of great jobs to offer,” said Glass. “We want to continue serving this area, but we also want to help those who are looking for a great opportunity with a great company.”

The River City News previously reported on the forthcoming Domino's as it made its way through the planning commission process in May.

More than 95% of Domino’s franchise owners started as delivery drivers or pizza makers, including Glass, who began working at Domino’s in 1982 as a driver, the company said in a news release.

Those who are interested in applying for a job can do so at jobs.dominos.com.

-Staff report