Newport Commission Approves New Comprehensive Plan

The City of Newport Board of Commissioners approved the goals and objectives for the 2020 NewportFORWARD Comprehensive Plan at the special meeting held on Friday evening. After more than a year of research, outreach and committee work, the Newport Planning and Zoning Commission adopted the full plan on November 16th.

The Newport Comprehensive Plan is an important tool with a long-range outlook to guide development policies, land-use and zoning decisions, and capital improvement plans in a way that reflects the overall vision of the community. It is the most important document regarding growth, development, and change because it establishes government policies to help guide public and private activities as they relate to land use, transportation, economic development, and resource conservation.

"The NewportFORWARD Comprehensive Plan is an impressive document.” Committee Member Stephen M. Collins Jr. said. “It is the product of the combined efforts of a diverse group of Newport citizens. Thanks to Larisa Sims' leadership, the Comprehensive Plan committee had representation from all of Newport's communities."

Community input was a vital part of creating this plan. Extensive public engagement included a diverse 31-member steering committee to work closely with city staff and the consultants, 9 committee meetings, 750 online surveys, 30 stakeholder interviews, 3 public forums, 3 focus groups, and 5 local neighborhood/business organization presentations.

“This was a lengthy process, due to the COVID pandemic and limitations on our ability to have in person public engagement,” said Larisa Sims, Assistant City Manager. “But we took the time needed to ensure broad public understanding and engagement, which has resulted in a plan that is truly representative of the community’s aspirations for the future.”

The NewportFORWARD plan identifies seven main goals:

Strong Vibrant Neighborhoods – In Newport, a system of strong vibrant neighborhoods with a variety of housing options and quality of life amenities is the foundation to retaining existing residents and attracting newcomers.

Meaningful Places - Newport will strengthen the connection between its people and the places they share. Through frequent dialogue and interactions between our diverse neighborhoods and business districts, we will establish a cohesive and unified identity for Newport in a way that enhances our sense of community.

Economic Prosperity & Resilience - Newport’s economy will be a balance of vibrant retail districts with lively venues for local and regional visitors, as well as office/commercial areas that are home to contemporary jobs that provide a living wage for residents and a solid tax base for the community.

Transportation, Access, Mobility, & Utilities – Newport will have and maintain well-connected and safe multi-modal transportation, communications, and utility networks. This will include vital utilities such as electricity, water, sewer, and more.

Environmental Stewardship - Newport values the contributions that trees, parks, rivers, streams, and natural habitat make to human well-being, and recognizes the importance of protecting and enhancing the natural environment.

Healthy & Safe Community - Newport will offer a high quality of life with healthy and active everyday activities in a safe environment. We will utilize public space, including valuable parks and open space assets, to travel, gather, exercise, recreate, and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Good Government - Newport will continue to provide effective local governance in order to foster an overall high quality of life for our citizens. The City Government will continue to be accessible, open, and fiscally responsible.

-Staff report