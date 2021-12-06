Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.2% in Northern Kentucky in October

The unemployment rate in the Northern Kentucky region of the state fell to 3.2% in October according to data released by the Commonwealth of Kentucky last week.

The state includes eight counties in Northern Kentucky when analyzing labor statistics (Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, and Pendleton).

The rate in NKY is down from 3.4% in September and 3.7% a year ago.

The state recorded an unemployment rate of 3.7% in October, down from 3.9% in September and 4.9% a year ago.

Overall, unemployment rates dropped in 113 of 120 counties and rose in seven between October 2020 and October 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Cumberland, Oldham and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.7% each. They were followed by Shelby County 2.8%; and Boone, Green, Henry, Scott, Spencer, Taylor, and Todd counties, 3% each.

In addition to Boone, both Kenton and Campbell recorded rates of 3.2% for October.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.2%. It was followed by Breathitt County, 8.8%; Martin County, 8.1%; Harlan County, 7.5%; Elliott and Leslie counties, 6.9% each; Letcher County, 6.8%; Floyd County, 6.5%; Johnson County, 6.3%; and Carter, Knott and Owsley counties, 6.2% each.

