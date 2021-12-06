WAVE Foundation Announces New Executive Director

WAVE Foundation has announced the hiring of Tricia Watts as its new Executive Director.

WAVE Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, works in partnership with Newport Aquarium to provide unique education curriculum and experiences for students; supports and provides leadership in local, national and global conservation efforts; and has a vibrant volunteer program.

“I am thrilled to join the WAVE Foundation as executive director,” Watts said. “The mission to excite, engage and educate our community about the wonders of aquatic life and the importance of conservation really speaks to me. I look forward to diving right in and can’t wait to meet all of the WAVE Foundation’s supporters and friends.”

Watts brings a wealth of experience to the foundation. She has been dedicated to nonprofit work for over 10 years and served most recently as executive director of Gorman Heritage Farm in the Village of Evendale. Prior to her work on the farm, Watts served as director of advancement for Senior Services of Northern Kentucky.

“Tricia’s past accomplishments in non-profits and her proven leadership skills will have an immediate and positive impact on WAVE,” said Tabitha Tolliver, Board of Directors Chair.

In her position at WAVE Foundation, Watts will provide oversight and direction for WAVE Foundation’s conservation, education and volunteer programs and lead the organization to fulfill its mission and ensure continued financial health.

-Staff report