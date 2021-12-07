Corporex Announces Leadership Changes

Corporex, the Covington-based developer, announced Tuesday a restructuring of its leadership team.

The company said that it has had one of its strongest years on record and the moves aim to facilitate further growth.

Corporex is also hiring for several positions in marketing, sales, construction, operations, and finance.

“Our country experienced some of the heaviest economic headwinds I’ve seen during my time in business and during uncertain times, you really need strong leaders that can execute,” said Bill Butler, chairman and CEO of Corporex Companies. “I am a visionary and have been my whole life. I see a great future ahead for Corporex and we have made leadership changes to help support that vision and to help fuel growth. We view these actions as a significant step to continuing our progress with respect to our long-term strategic plans.”

As a part of this restructure, Nick Heekin, who has been with Corporex for over 15 years, has been promoted to the position of chief operating officer of Corporex Companies, LLC.

In Heekin’s expanded role, he oversees the day-to-day operational functions of all Corporex Companies and its affiliates. In addition, he’ll be leading and supervising an expanded multidisciplinary team to help excel the organization’s portfolio of businesses and investments, the announcement said.

“I am very excited to take over the day-to-day responsibility of operating Corporex Companies,” said Heekin. “During the pandemic, we concentrated on building strong talent and focused on our most important assets, our people, and it’s paid off for us in 2021. Corporex is having one of our strongest years to date, which is allowing us to direct our attention toward our future as an organization.”

Additionally, Tom Banta will assume the title of chief real estate officer, a newly formed role to focus on all Corporex real estate-related holdings.

With over 35 years of experience with organization, he will focus intensely on the major mixed-use projects the company has underway including its newest development, Ovation, located in Newport and overlooking downtown Cincinnati.

In addition, Circleport, near the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, and the Fitzsimons Village, located adjacent to a medical campus in Denver, are key initiatives for the organization as well.

“Realigning the organization with clear focuses for our leadership team is just one of the many leadership strategies we are focused on,” said Banta. “Corporex is moving full steam ahead and putting the necessary team in place to support the future of our organization. We’re not slowing down anytime soon.”

Heather Harris will expand her role within the company to another newly developed role of senior vice president of sales and marketing for Corporex Companies. Previously, Heather held the title of chief operating officer of Five Seasons Family Sports Club. While she will continue to manage Five Seasons, she will also place her focus on building a sales and marketing force to support Corporex’s emphasis on growth.

“We’re at an incredible moment in Corporex’s history, we are positioned well for continued growth and scale,” said Harris. “I’m thrilled to work alongside Nick and Tom as we continue to bring Corporex to the next level in 2022 and beyond.”

-Staff report

Photo: RiverCenter in Covington, developed by and home to Corporex (RCN file)