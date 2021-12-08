Riddle Steps Down as NKU Men's Soccer Coach

Northern Kentucky men's soccer coach Stu Riddle announced that he is stepping down.

The announcement was made on Wednesday.

Riddle spent five seasons with the Norse, amassing a record of 37 wins, 36 losses, and five draws.

The team went 6-11 this past season.

“We respect Coach Riddle’s decision and wish him well as he embarks on this next chapter of life,” said NKU Athletic Director Ken Bothof. “Our men’s soccer program has all the attributes of a program poised for success - a storied history, a top-notch facility in NKU Soccer Stadium and devoted fan and alumni support. Combining those attributes with the culture within Northern Kentucky Athletics will undoubtedly be attractive as we navigate the hiring process.”

In 2020, NKU won the Horizon League regular season title and Riddle was named conference coach of the year.

NKU will immediately commence a national search for its next men’s soccer head coach, the announcement said.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics