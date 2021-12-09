Adoption Fees Waived at Kenton Co. "Clear the Shelter" Event

The Kenton County Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees as part of its "Clear the Shelter" event scheduled for Saturday, December 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The adoption fee is usually $120.

“We currently have over forty animals available for adoption with several waiting to be evaluated,” said interim Shelter Director Kurt Greivenkamp. “We are hoping that we can find homes for all of them during our adoption event.”

While adoption fees are waived, shelter staff will still be conducting their standard screening and adopter evaluations prior to any adoption being finalized to ensure animals are being placed in the best possible homes.

To see all available animals, visit the Kenton County Animal Services adoption site or its Facebook page.

Each animal receives a first round of vaccinations, a flea/tick preventative, de-wormer, a microchip (registered to the new adopter), and are spayed/neutered. Free goodie bags will also be provided with each adoption.

For questions regarding the adoption process, call Animal Services at 859-356-7400, or email Animal Services at animal.shelter@kentoncounty.org. Kenton County Animal Services is located at 1020 Mary Laidley Drive in Covington.

-Staff report

Photo provided