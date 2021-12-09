Barleycorn's Restaurants Sold to Taylor Mill Restaurant Group

"We celebrated our 47th anniversary December 7 and along with reminiscing and remembering a lot of great stories, we have been thinking a lot about the succession of Barleycorn's," Joe Heil said. "We know that Gary Holland (founder and CEO of One Holland) operates tremendous restaurants, cares about his employees and is the right person to carry on this great tradition.

“My brother Ken is no longer involved in day-to-day operations, but he knows that the tradition, employees and customers of Barleycorn's are in good hands.”

Gary Holland – an Independence native and Lakeside Park resident – said he is humbled to add Barleycorn's to his growing stable of restaurants.

“I have long admired Ken and Joe Heil and the entire Barleycorn's team,” Holland said. “They work extremely hard and are driven by the same things as us – taking care of your guests and employees and providing great food and great service. I’m honored that they trusted me to take over this great tradition.”

Holland said that customers will not notice any changes at Barleycorns.

“With Joe by my side, I can’t go wrong,” Holland said. “He’s one of the best there is in the business. I’m going to learn from him.”

Ken and Joe Heil are two of 13 children raised by their parents in south Newport. The Heils were known as a close-knit, hard-working family with high moral standards and an equally strong work ethic that was a key factor in the growth and success of Barleycorn's.

Ken Heil opened the original Barleycorn's – which at one time had eight locations – in 1975 and took over as owner less than two years later. Joe Heil was only old enough to come in on the weekends and help clean up in those early days.

After originally serving a downtown clientele, Barleycorn's migrated to the Northern Kentucky suburbs and carved a successful niche as a place to watch sports – especially University of Kentucky games.

“Joe and Ken are top notch operators,” Holland said. “They built Barleycorn's into a Northern Kentucky institution. I promised them I wouldn’t mess that up.”

Holland has grown his company into multiple locations of Skyline Chili, LaRosa's Pizzeria, First Watch, and Dunkin restaurants in Northern Kentucky, Greater Cincinnati, Louisville, Lexington, and Georgetown, Ky. In 2020 Holland purchased the Greyhound Tavern in Fort Mitchell, and in October announced that he is bringing back Roy Rogers Restaurants to Greater Cincinnati with plans to open ten locations over the next six years.

He also recently purchased The Merrick Inn in Lexington.

The company, which is currently building three more First Watch locations in Louisville, has grown to nearly 2,000 employees.

Heil sees in Holland many of the same traits – drive, vision, tenacity and a commitment to treating customers and employees well – that he has observed in his brother, Ken, over the last five decades.

“These are guys that came from humble backgrounds and both started with nothing but one restaurant and a dream,” Heil said. “And they built two restaurant dynasties that are now coming together. It’s a great story that is still going on.”