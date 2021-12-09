Premium Content
Bellevue Swears in New Police Chief as Estepp Departs
The City of Bellevue has a new police chief.
Lt. Jon McClain was sworn in at Wednesday night's city council meeting.
He replaces Chief Leland Estepp, who is retiring and taking a position with St. Elizabeth Healthcare.
McClain took the oath of office along with two new police officers, Isaiah Schneider and Shelby Tekulve.
McClain started with the Bellevue Police Department in 2010 and also served in the United States Navy from 2000 to 2005, completing two deployments to the Persian Gulf, according to his bio. Two of his "old Navy buddies" were in attendance via Zoom.
"We made our own BED districts back then," McClain joked, referencing the city's entertainment district which allows for open containers of alcohol to be used in certain parts of Fairfield Avenue.
McClain, who was previously a lieutenant in Bellevue, also previously served as a dispatcher for the Northern Kentucky University Police Department and as deputy jailer in Campbell County, was the department's first full-time detective, taking that role in Bellevue in 2012.
He is a graduate of Boone County High School, Gateway Community & Technical College, and Thomas More University.
Meanwhile, the city council accepted Estepp's departure and honored him with a resolution, and declared his department pistol to be surplus property so that he could keep it.
Estepp, who joined the city's police force in the 1980s, was emotional at Wednesday's meeting, fighting back tears as he thanked the city for the opportunity to serve.
"I really love this city. I'm going to miss everybody, but I will be close," Estepp said.
-Michael Monks, editor & publisher
Image taken from Facebook broadcast of Bellevue council meeting