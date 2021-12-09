NKU Snaps 4-Game Skid with Win Over Canisius

The Northern Kentucky men's basketball snapped a four-game losing street Wednesday night, toppling visiting Canisius, 75-62.

NKU is now 3-5 on the season.

Marques Warrick led the Norse in scoring with 30 points, a career high, including four makes from three-point range.

Sam Vinson scored 17, also tying a career high, while Adrian Nelson and Trevon Faulkner each added 14.

Warrick's 30 points was the first time an NKU player scored that many since February 14, 2020 when Jalen Tate dropped the same number against IUPUI.

The Norse shot 50.9 percent from the field, only the second time this season that NKU has made more than half its shots.

NKU is back in action Sunday when Alice Lloyd visits BB&T Arena in Highland Heights. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics