Perfetti Van Melle Approved for Incentives in $9.8 Million Expansion

Erlanger-based candy-maker Perfetti Van Melle USA was awarded incentives from the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Thursday as it prepares for a $9.8 million expansion and addition of at least sixteen full-time jobs.

“For decades, Perfetti Van Melle USA has called Kentucky home, and I am thrilled to see the company continue to grow in our state,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Not only will this project allow the company to increase production of candy enjoyed by people across the U.S. and Canada, the commitment to create at least 16 full-time jobs also ensures the company will continue to be a strong employer in Northern Kentucky for years to come.”

Perfetti Van Melle USA, which produces well-known brands such as Airheads, Mentos, Fruit-tella, and Chupa Chups, and operates two facilities near Erlanger, will add a new candy manufacturing line at its facility at 3645 Turfway Road in response to increased demand for its products.

The investment also supports installation of an additional automated packaging area. Currently, Perfetti Van Melle USA employs about 460 people, mainly in Northern Kentucky.

New job creation will include at least 16 production positions at a regionally competitive starting wage, with performance-based bonuses and opportunities to increase base pay through a skills-development program. Work on the project is expected to be completed by June 2022.

This expansion pushes the company’s investment in its Northern Kentucky operations since 2017 to more than $35 million to expand capacity and improve infrastructure and technology. In that time, the company also has more than doubled its local workforce.

“With our growth consistently outpacing the U.S. confectionery category for several years, this capacity expansion is critical for us to continue meeting the growing demand for our products,” said Perfetti Van Melle North America President and CEO Sylvia Buxton. “After considering various locations within the Perfetti Van Melle global network, it was clear that expanding our manufacturing capacity here in Northern Kentucky was the right choice, given the potential incentives offered to attract more job-generating investment by business to the region. The region has great proximity to our customers, a strong and diverse workforce base, and a thriving business support network. We’re excited, as this KEIA incentive will help us continue making life sweeter and providing a great place to work in Northern Kentucky.”

Perfetti Van Melle USA is part of the privately owned, Amsterdam-based Perfetti Van Melle Group, which is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and marketers of confectionery and chewing gum, with renowned brands enjoyed in more than 150 countries.

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore congratulated Perfetti Van Melle USA leaders on the company’s continued growth and success.

“Life in Northern Kentucky is indeed sweeter with Perfetti Van Melle here,” Moore said. “Perfetti is an outstanding corporate citizen, deeply involved in the community and provides excellent benefits to its employees. We’re thrilled they are continuing to invest and create new jobs in Boone County.”

Lee Crume, president and CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, noted the company is part of a thriving food and beverage industry in the region.

“Through our business retention outreach program and initiative to build relationships with CEOs in Northern Kentucky, we have a strong rapport with Perfetti’s key leaders,” Crume said. “Perfetti Van Melle is a key contributor to the food and beverage sector in the Cincinnati region and its growth and investment is a result of the key talent available here.”

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) on Thursday approved Perfetti Van Melle USA for up to $100,000 in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA). KEIA allows approved companies to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and electronic processing.

In addition, the company can receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers. Those include no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.

-Staff report