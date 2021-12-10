NKY Bar Association Honors Outstanding Members

Last Friday, December 3, the Northern Kentucky Bar Association (NKBA) hosted its annual gala honoring Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Susanne Cetrulo as the 2021 Distinguished Lawyer of the Year and Michael S. Brown with Thomson Reuters FindLaw as the 2021 Outstanding Volunteer of the Year. The award recipients were nominated by their peers detailing their contributions to both the NKBA and the northern Kentucky community and voted for by the NKBA Board of Directors.

Judge Cetrulo was appointed to the Kentucky Court of Appeals on Sept 15, 2021 by Governor Andy Beshear. Prior to her appointment, she was a founding member of Cetrulo, Mowery and Hicks, PSC, in Edgewood.

Cetrulo has been named among the most prolific trial attorneys by the Kentucky Jury Verdict Reporter. She has taught appellate advocacy and mediation skills, authored several articles, and presented at seminars for both the Kentucky and Ohio Bar Associations and practice groups. She is a certified mediator and had tried over 50 cases to a jury throughout her career, experience that is invaluable in her new role as Judge on the Appellate Court.

In addition to her civil practice, Cetrulo had been an adoption attorney for over 30 years. At last count, Susanne had finalized the placements of over 350 children by adoption. Judge Cetrulo has been involved in the Northern Kentucky Bar Association and the Women Lawyers Section and MATCH programs throughout her career. She has been a volunteer with numerous local charities and non-profit organizations throughout Northern Kentucky, including the Diocesan Children’s Home, IMPACT 100, Women’s Crisis Center, Dixie Heights Band Boosters, and Cameron’s Cause.

Brown’s philosophy in his personal and professional life is defined by humor, his family, friends, and adhering to the simple principle of giving back more than you take. Cultivating and maintaining relationships have been central to both his professional and personal life.



Brown started his career with his dad’s wholesale jewelry & watch business, Brown & Co, calling on jewelry stores across the state of KY for thirteen years. In 2000 Mike joined BNA, a legal information company, working with law firms on their information needs and helping them make the switch from paper and CD to the internet. In 2008 Mike joined FindLaw, assisting law firms build their online presence.

He has worked in the legal profession for the past twenty-one years and currently serves as a Legal Marketing Consultant at Thomson Reuters FindLaw, for the Cincinnati/NKY area.

“I am in awe of lawyers and all they do to help protect, and guide clients through the legal process," Brown said. "The NKBA is a special group of lawyers who are not only gifted, but regularly demonstrate compassion for clients, each other, and the community. You are all heroes in my opinion. You are paid to take clients problems and make them your own, and then fight each other or the government on your client’s behalf”

Throughout his career, Mike has drawn from a deep reserve of humor and laughter, emceeing events and fundraisers of all kinds in one of his sparkly, sequined “Master of Ceremonies” jacket. He believes strongly in the importance of giving back in whatever way he can. Mike’s dedication to service is remarkable and it is only fitting that he be the NKBA’s first “non-lawyer” recipient for outstanding volunteer of the year.

“It has been an honor for the Northern Kentucky Bar Association to acknowledge both Judge Cetrulo and Mike Brown for their many contributions to the legal community," said Shannon O'Connell Egan, President of NKBA. "The NKBA Board of Directors takes the nominations and voting process seriously, and it is proud to honor both Judge Cetrulo and Mike.”

-Staff report