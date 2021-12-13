Erlanger Renames Park in Honor of Late Councilwoman

Erlanger's Rainbow Park will be renamed as Cahill Commons in honor of former Councilwoman Kathy Cahill, who died this year.

The park is located at the intersection of Stevenson Road and Rainbow Terrace.

Cahill served the city for more than three decades, first as a volunteer at the Erlanger Rescue Squad in 1975, and then as a member of council from 1992 to 1998. She entered the 1998 mayoral race but was ultimately offered a city staff position as community development and parks program coordinator, prompting her to drop her campaign.

Following her retirement from that role, Cahill returned to city council from 2014 until her death this year.

"The city of Erlanger appreciates all the years of dedication which Kathy generously gave to the citizens of Erlanger," said Councilwoman Vicki Kyle. "Dedication of the park will probably be held sometime later in 2022, to coincide with planned improvements to the park."

Kathy Cahill's son, Tom Cahill, who also serves on city council, was pleased by the announcement.

"Mom loved her community, and working with the kids," he said. "Council's decision to name a park after her is a great honor to her legacy and spirit."

In other business, council listened to the first reading of an ordinance establishing a Tree City USA Urban Forestry Commission. It will have five members appointed by the mayor and approved by council to address the planting and removal of trees.

Council also approved a 60-month lease for body-worn cameras for the police department at a cost of $243,573.88.

The city's luminary display will take place on December 24. Mayor Jessica Fette said that residents can pick up a luminary kit at the city building before then.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor

Photo via City of Erlanger