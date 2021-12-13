Florence Council Approves Appointments to Boards

The Florence city council approved multiple appointments last week during its special meeting.

Council approved the appointments of Janet Kegley, Charlie Rolfsen, and Tom Szurlinski to the Boone County planning commission.

Linda Huff was appointed to the city's board of adjustments and zoning appeals. Councilman J. Kelly Huff abstained from that vote since Linda Huff is his wife. He noted that council has no direct dealings with the board.

Councilman Gary Winn was reappointed to the board of directors of Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI).

