Independence Swears in New K9 Officer Jocko

Jocko, the new K9 officer at the Independence Police Department, was sworn into office last week.

The dog will serve alongside Officer Josh Salyers.

Mayor Chris Reinersman administered the oath of office, and city council also thanked the Matt Haverkamp Foundation for its support in adding Jocko to the force.

Haverkamp was a Golf Manor (Oh.) police officer who died in 2005 following a car crash. He was a K9 officer.

Since its inception, the foundation has raised over $770,000 to fund eighty-one K9 officers for departments all over the Greater Cincinnati area.

The city also exceeded its fundraising goal of $75,000 to support the acquisition of Jocko.

Linda Krivsky, a private citizen, donated a vest to the department for Jocko, which is expected to be delivered soon.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor