Photos: NKU Dominant in Clash with Alice Lloyd

Northern Kentucky easily downed tiny Alice Lloyd in a men's basketball clash at BB&T Arena on Sunday.

The Norse won 91-55 to their second-straight win, bringing the season record to 4-5.

NKU eclipsed the school record in three-point shot attempts, taking 45 shots from beyond the arc. The Norse hit 17 of them.

The previous record for 3-point shot attempts was 39, achieved twice, in 1998 against Kentucky State and in 1999 against Shawnee State.

NKU's 27 assists for the game added up to the second-most ever in program history.

Sam Vinson led the Norse with 17 points, including four three-point makes.

Hubertas Pivorius added 15, all in the second half, while Marques Warrick scored 12, and Trevon Faulkner, Adrian Nelsom, and David Bohm each scored 10.

The competition stiffens for NKU in its last three games of December.

The Norse travel to Eastern Kentucky on Sunday for a 7 p.m. tip-off and then visit Indiana on December 22.

NKU returns to Horizon League play on Dec. 30 when Green Bay visits Highland Heights.

The Norse are 0-2 so far in conference play.

RCN's Brian Frey produced these photos