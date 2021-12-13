WATCH: NKU Basketball Fan Hits 94-Ft. Putt to Win Free Car Lease

Bradley Wolfzorn won a two-year lease on a new car from Jake Sweeney Automotive after sinking a 94-ft. putt at the Northern Kentucky University men's basketball game on Sunday.

The promotion is sponsored by Barleycorn's.

It pushes a contestant to try his or her hand at making a 94-ft. putt on a hardwood floor (the basketball court).

Wolfzorn was selected at random on Sunday.

He hit an impressive, fast-moving putt across the length of the court at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, landing the ball directly in the hole to win the car lease.

“I have been watching the contestants over the last couple of years and many have gotten so close. The hardwood is so much faster than an actual green, so everything must be in perfect alignment to sink it,” said Joe Heil, Barleycorn’s vice president of operations and longtime NKU Norse basketball sponsor. “This putt had the speed and the accuracy. It was thrilling to watch!”

The crowd thought so, too, as everyone jumped to their feet and cheered loudly as the putt rolled down the court and through the hole.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

