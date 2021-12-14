Lakeside Park Mayor Resigns: "I'm done. I'm absolutely done."

Lakeside Park Mayor David Jansing announced his resignation during Monday night's city council meeting.

The resignation is effective January 1, he said.

Jansing said that the reason for his departure his personal, though he did offer comment about the ongoing battle in the city over the presence of sober-living houses. Oxford House, a national organization with local operators, faced protest from some neighbors when it was announced that a third location would open in a Lakeside Park neighborhood.

"It saddens me to think that we sit here and talk about a sober living house, or three sober living houses moving into the city, given what has happened in western Kentucky," Jansing said. "It just appalls me."

He paused and threw up his hands.

"And I'm done. I'm absolutely done!"

Jansing, who is also an assistant chief in the Ft. Mitchell Fire Department, said that it would be up to council to select a new mayor just as it had done earlier in the meeting to fill the council seat vacated by Matt Stegman, who cited personal reasons for his departure in November.

Tom Bernheimer was appointed to fill the unexpired term.

Jansing said that he did not participate in the interviews of potential replacements for Stegman. By state law, municipal bodies select someone to fill a vacated seat within thirty days, or the decision falls on the governor.

Four candidates sought the appointment.

Resident Rob Grimes, who has spoken on behalf of neighbors opposing Oxford House, said Monday that he was one of the candidates interviewed for the open council position.

"We appreciate all the service that the mayor has given to the city," said Councilwoman Mary Ann Thaman. "He will be missed."

A new public works director was also named to replace Dave Schrand, who retired.

Steve Greer, who has worked with the City of Ft. Mitchell for twelve years, was hired December 1 at Lakeside Park.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor

Photo: Lakeside Park Mayor David Jansing (provided)