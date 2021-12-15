Alexandria Car Wash Acquired by Tidal Wave

An Alexandria car wash location has been acquired.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa announced the acquisition of W4 Express Wash at 2 Viewpoinrt Dr.

Customers can expect to see the same team and services, the company said.

“We are confident that our partnership with Tidal Wave will present exceptional opportunities for our team members and customers," said Justin Hendley, CEO of W4. "Tidal Wave is an ideal business partner that, like W4, believes customers are earned through exceptional service.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the W4 washes to the Tidal Wave family," said Scott Blackstock, CEO and founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. "This acquisition is aligned with our footprint, values, and goal to be the best carwash in the industry. Not only does Tidal Wave gain ten open locations, but also a robust pipeline of greenfield development that we will fold into our aggressive focus on greenfield store development.

"We plan to provide tremendous personal and career growth for our new team members and allow W4 wash plan members the opportunity to experience the Tidal Wave difference.”

W4 Express Wash will be immediately rebranded to Tidal Wave Auto Spa, but customers of both W4 and Tidal Wave will experience no disruption in service in connection with this rebranding effort, the company said.

Beginning early 2022, existing W4 locations will undergo targeted improvements to ensure customers continue to receive an industry leading car wash experience across all Tidal Wave Auto Spa locations, the company said.

-Staff report

Photo via W4