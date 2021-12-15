AT&T Contributes $10,000 to DCCH Center for Children and Families

DCCH Center for Children and Families received a $10,000 donation from AT&T.

State Senator Chris McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill) and his wife, Renee, joined in the check presentation. The McDaniels made a referral to AT&T that made the donation possible, a news release from DCCH said.

“We are blessed to have such generous support from both the McDaniels and AT&T," said Bob Wilson, DCCH executive director. "Each year we must raise an increasingly larger amount of funds to provide services to the fragile children in our care. This fiscal year, that gap in funding is $1.9 million. It’s gifts like this that make it possible to carry out our mission and we are so grateful for this amazing donation.”

“Providing a safe environment for some of the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable children has never been more important,” said Senator McDaniel. “The work being carried out by the staff and volunteers at DCCH improves the lives of countless Kentuckians and I thank them for their hard work.”

