Burlington Man Charged with Sexually Abusing Teen

A Burlington man is charged with sexually abusing a teenager.

Pete E. Rollins, 46, was arrested Thursday following an investigation that started Wednesday with a report of sexual abuse.

The sexual abuse happened on multiple occasions, according to the Boone Co. Sheriff's Office, which conducted the investigation and made the arrest.

According to the sheriff's office, the abuse began after Rollins showed a victim nude photographs of young girls on his mobile phone. The abuse happened one to two times a week, investigators said.

During the investigation, detectives discovered a video containing child pornography on Rollins's phone, investigators said.

Rollins was charged with four counts of second degree sodomy, one count of first degree sexual abuse, and one count of possession of matter portraying the sexual performance of a minor.

He was taken to the Boone County Detention Center and is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

