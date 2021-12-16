One New Tree Planted for Each Household is Goal of Park Hills Tree Board

The Tree Board of Park Hills approved the goal of planting 1,382 trees, one per household, in the city over the next two years.

The goal was set at the board's meeting on December 2.

The "Just One Tree" initiative would make progress towards reforesting the city, the board said in a news release.

The board said that planting trees would increase property values, reduce energy costs, improve quality of life, and remove carbon from the atmosphere.

“We all need to do our part to support our city and contribute to its continued success," said Mike Conway, chairman of the tree board. "Many of us have raised our families here and we all enjoy the tremendous benefits of living in Park Hills.”

“I highly support the tree board's goal of reforesting our beautiful city," Mayor Kathy Zembrodt said in a news release. "We have lost so many trees over the past five years due to age, infestation, and disease. I am asking each household in Park Hills to “Plant Just One Tree” to further increase our quality of life, reduce energy costs, and increase property values.”

-Staff report