Five NKY Officers Graduate from State Sergeant's Academy

Five Northern Kentucky police officers were among the twenty-two from around the state to graduate from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) Academy of Police Supervision (APS).

APS, also called the sergeant’s academy, is a three-week, 122-hour training program targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list to become sergeants.

“As our state mourns the loss of our Kentuckians from these deadly storms, we need leaders – like you – out in the field to help our families rebuild. Thank you for working hard and graduating the Academy of Police Supervision,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The lessons you have learned in this leadership program are sure to serve you well as you encourage and lead our frontline officers.”

The training program is a deep dive into how to positively influence groups of people, as well as how to apply situational leadership, demonstrate an understanding of constitutional and administrative law, emotional and social intelligence, ethical decision making, problem solving, emotional survival, and public speaking.

“The three weeks you have devoted to this program and to developing yourself as leaders have the potential to significantly impact the way those you lead serve our communities,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “Lead with duty, honor and responsibility.”

Local graduates of APS Class 85 and their agencies are:

Sgt. Nicholas Blank Highland Heights Police Dept.

Sgt. Christopher Jaskowiak Alexandria Police Dept.

Sgt. James Kreinest Edgewood Police Dept.

Sgt. Daniel Potts Independence Police Dept.

Sgt. Gregory Rogers Covington Police Dept.

-Staff report

