Omicron Variant Found in Kenton, Campbell Cos.; "This Thing is Going to Spread So Fast"

Kentucky's first positive cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported, with cases locally in Kenton and Campbell counties, as well as Fayette (Lexington) and Jefferson (Louisville).

Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the specific locations of the new cases Saturday afternoon after first announcing Omicron cases in the state on Friday.

Covington-based Gravity Diagnostics detected the cases in Kenton, Campbell, and Fayette counties, Beshear said. Gravity Diagnostics operates COVID-19 testing locally.

Omicron is expected to spread more easily than the original virus and state officials on Saturday urged residents to be alert, to be vaccinated and boosted, and to wear masks indoors - and to upgrade those masks if indoors for an extended period of time.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the variant will likely spread more easily than the original virus, but says more data is needed to know if it will cause more severe illness.

The CDC also said that breakthrough infections are likely to occur in people who have been fully vaccinated, though current vaccines are expected to offer protections against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Governor Beshear and Kentucky Health Commissioner Dr. Steve Stack reiterated these points on Saturday.

"This thing is going to spread so fast," Beshear said, urging schools and businesses to implement mandatory masking, and warning that entire shifts of employees could be infected quickly.

Dr. Stack said that the Omicron variant will double in a community very quickly.

"Now that we found it here and we found it in the three big metro areas, it will spread incredibly rapidly," Stack said. "We can effectively go from Omicron not being present at all to Omicron being half of more than all cases in the state in just the span of a week.

"In a month, it could outcompete everything else."

Stack said that the Delta variant, which has been dominant and devastating in the U.S. and around the world since the summer, was able to spread that rapidly in two months.

Omicron, he warned, could do that in a month or less.

"It is clearly a different chapter in this journey," Stack said.

"We have found a way to live with COVID-19, we found a way to go back to work and stay in school," Beshear said. "Folks, I am telling you if we don't make the decision to put on a mask, ... it's going to disrupt everything we've worked so hard to get back and going."

Stack and Beshear also warned that some therapeutic medications available, or set to become available, may not be as effective against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The CDC said that scientists are working to determine how well existing treatments for COVID will work.

Based on the changed genetic make-up of Omicron, some treatments are likely to remain effective while others may be less effective, the CDC website says.

This story may be updated.

Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo: Licking River between Campbell and Kenton counties, which are connected by the 4th Street Bridge (RCN file)