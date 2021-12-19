Norse Fall in Overtime at Eastern Kentucky, 81-68

Northern Kentucky men's basketball fell in overtime at Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

The Norse fought back from a second half deficit to send the game into an extra period, but the Colonels pulled away.

With the loss, the Norse fall to 4-6 on the season.

Marques Warrick led NKU with 22 points while Bryson Langdon scored a season-high 13, and Trevon Faulkner added 11, seven of which came from the free throw line.

Eastern went on an 11-2 run in the overtime period to create a distance from NKU and ultimately prevailed, 81=68.

NKU is back on the floor Wednesday night at Indiana (9-2).

Then the Norse have a five-game homestand in Horizon League play, starting December 30 against Green Bay at 7 p.m.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics