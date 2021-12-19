Thomas More Men Win at Pikeville, Women Pick Up Victory in Hawaii

Thomas More men's basketball picked up a win on the road at Pikeville Saturday, 81-70.

The #13-ranked Saints are now 10-2 on the season and 5-1 in the Mid-South Conference.

Noah Pack led the Saints with 27 points while Jacob Jones scored 18, Ryan Batte added 14, and and Luke Rudy scored 12.

TMU is back in action on Wednesday when Miami-Hamilton visits the Connor Convocation Center in Crestview Hills for a 7 p.m. tip-off.

Thomas More women's basketball also picked up a road win - much farther away.

The Saints, ranked third in the country, are in Honolulu for the Hoop N Surf Classic.

TMU beat Doane, 92-54, on Saturday afternoon to improve to 11-1 overall.

Kelly Brenner led the Saints with 17 points while Alexah Chrisman added 13 and Mattison Vickers scored 12.

The Saints hit 17 three-point shots on 38 attempts.

Thomas More is back in action in Hawaii at 5 p.m. (eastern) Sunday to face #22 Concordia (Nebraska).

-Staff report

Photo via Thomas More Athletics