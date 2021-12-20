Kenton Library Awarded Five-Star Ranking by Library Journal

The Kenton County Public Library was awarded a five-star ranking by the trade publication Library Journal.

KCPL has been consistently highly ranked.

Each year, Library Journal ranks libraries across the country based on library visits, circulation, e-book circulation, program attendance, and public internet computer use.

The LJ Index gives an overall indication of how libraries stack up to their peers nationally.

Library Journal ranks libraries on a three, four, or five-star rating.

Kenton County received a five-star rating and was ranked 9th in its category based on libraries across the nation.

Additionally, Kenton County was one of only 17 libraries in the southeastern United States ranked of the possible thousands.

“We are honored again this year to be a five-star library and ranked in the top 10 libraries in our category across the country," a news release from the library said. "A big thank you to our Board of Trustees, staff and especially the residents of Kenton County who support the library. The Kenton County Public Library has been ranked by Library Journal for more than a decade. This is a testament to the value residents of our county place on library services.”

