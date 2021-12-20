NKY Cattle Association Awarded $105,000 from State Agricultural Board

The Northern Kentucky Cattle Association was awarded $105,445 through the state County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP).

The funds were approved by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board, which approved a total of $547,124 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

“Today’s investments by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board will strengthen our food supply system, improve on-farm water management practices, diversify farm operations, and encourage young people to consider agriculture as a vocation,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said in a news release.