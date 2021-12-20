NKY Cattle Association Awarded $105,000 from State Agricultural Board
Mon, 12/20/2021 - 18:00 RCN Newsdesk
The Northern Kentucky Cattle Association was awarded $105,445 through the state County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP).
The funds were approved by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board, which approved a total of $547,124 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.
“Today’s investments by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board will strengthen our food supply system, improve on-farm water management practices, diversify farm operations, and encourage young people to consider agriculture as a vocation,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said in a news release.
CAIP provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; marketing; and value-added production, a news release said.
The Northern Kentucky Cattle Association, Inc. was approved for $105,445 in Boone County Agricultural Development Funds for a Boone County CAIP program under the 2021 guidelines. The Boone County CAIP will be run as a 50/50 cost-share with a maximum of $2,500 per producer.
For example, if a producer is approved for a project and the whole project only costs $4,000, the maximum reimbursement they would qualify for would be $2,000.
-Staff report