Thomas More Women Sweep Games in Hawaii Tournament

Thomas More women's basketball left Hawaii unbeaten in the Hoop N Surf Class.

The #3-ranked Saints downed #22 Concordia (Nebraska) on Sunday night, 84-67, to improve to 12-1 on the season.

Courtney Hurst and Zoie Barth each scored 14 points to lead the team while Emily Simon added 12.

Thomas More hit 12 three-point shots on 36 attempts to assist in the win.

The Saints return to action on December 30 against another Concordia team, this one from Michigan, on the road in Ann Arbor. Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

-Staff report

Photo via TMU Athletics